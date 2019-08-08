Colby Covington Banned From Miesha Tate’s Radio Show After Heated On-Air Exchange

Spread the word!













It’s safe to say Colby Covington and Miesha Tate won’t be sending each other any Christmas cards this year.

Yesterday (Wed. August 7, 2019) Covington was a guest on Tate’s Sirius XM radio show, “MMA Tonight” to discuss his recent UFC Newark main event win over Robbie Lawler. Tate first asked Covington why he labeled Lawler a “legend” when he has verbally attacked all of his previous opponents. This led to Covington accusing Tate of talking bad about him behind his back, and “Chaos” claimed word has gotten back to him about it. (via MMA Junkie)

“It gets back to me,” Covington said. “All the people say how (you say) negative thoughts about me, and how I’m this and that. I just think it’s very hypocritical, because I don’t think you’re a perfect person. You might have some skeletons in your closet, as well.”

Tate, who serves as the vice president for ONE Championship in Singapore, responded by saying she wasn’t trying to personally attack Covington. However, Covington continued to go in on Tate, calling her a hypocrite who “got famous off losing to my girl Ronda Rousey” and “putting pictures on the internet.”

Covington then accused Tate of calling his approach “disgusting” and unfit for the likes of ONE Championship. However, Tate pointed out those were actually the words of her boss, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champ said she felt “disrespected” by Covington’s comments.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” Tate said. “It’s kind of crazy that you would go on that level just because I have an opinion, that you as an American should have respect for the fact that at least I have the balls to say it to your face, and that’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to it. I did not put you down as a person. You put me down as a person.”

“Chaos” said he was defending himself against Tate’s criticisms, before Tate’s co-host, Ryan McKinnell, jumped in to confront the welterweight.

“You realize that that’s part of her job description right? She’s transitioned to being an analyst to give her thoughts on the sport,” McKinnell said. “You are a part of the sport. You make headlines for controversy, and you also made headlines for the exciting fights you put on like you did Saturday. It’s not a personal vendetta against Colby Covington.”

Covington continued to defend his comments, saying he was defending himself for being verbally attacked. He also noted the support he had received from United States President Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who were cageside for his UFC Newark victory last week.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things,” Covington said. “I’m telling you how it is because I’m a real person. I’m not going to act like I’m not going to talk about it, when hey, you guys want to talk about me, here I am to defend myself.”

Covington went as far as calling out Tate’s leaked nude photos, claiming they might have been leaked intentionally. McKinnell again exchanged with Covington after those comments.

“That’s a low blow,” McKinnell said. “That’s personal.”

“I came on the show to give you the best ratings you’re ever going to get,” Covington said.

“Like the best ratings that UFC on ESPN (5) got, which was the lowest-rated UFC on ESPN ever?” McKinnell responded.

Covington took a few more final shots at the radio hosts, calling them “jobbers,” before McKinnell said Covington would never be on the program again.

