Cody Stamann has once more called for his shot at bantamweight striker, Sean O’Malley – claiming that he “hates” the outspoken and polarizing striker, as he targets a showdown with the former off the back of a June knockout win against common-foe, Eddie Wineland.

Stamann, yet to crack the bantamweight top-15 off the back of his knockout win over Wineland, sent the veteran former WEC bantamweight champion into retirement at UFC Austin last month, landing a Performance of the Night bonus off the back of a thunderous 59-second first round knockout win.

As for O’Malley, the Montana native saw his run of three straight victories come to an end back at UFC 276 at the beginning of the month during International Fight Week, fighting to a second round official ‘No Contest’ against Brazilian veteran, Pedro Munhoz after poking the American Top Team mainstay’s eye in an unintentional foul.

Cody Stamann calls for Sean O’Malley showdown next

Sharing his disdain for the Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Stamann labelled O’Malley a “f*cking little clown” – maintaining that he has a certain dislike for him.

“I don’t know who it’s gonna be, I’ve kinda got my eye on a few guys,” Cody Stamann told Alex Behunin during a recent interview with LowKick MMA. “I’d like a name, you know – (Sean) O’Malley is always a guy who’s at the forefront [of my mind], that little f*cking clown. I hate that kid.”

“Adrian Yanez is another one,” Cody Stamann explained. “That would be a good fight – I mean, he’s a good boxer, I like his standup, but I’d love to see him fight off his back. I don’t think he can. Honestly, I think that’s a big name, a big payday for me, you know. Or, you know, anybody – I meant it when i said it. Anyone, anywhere, anytime. I really don’t give two sh*ts who it is. …”

Over the course of his Octagon tenure, Stamann has defeated Terion Ware, Tom Duquesnoy, Bryan Caraway, Alejandro Perez, and Brian Kelleher to go with his victory against Wineland last month.