Cody Garbrandt Wants March Return In Ohio

Spread the word!













Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is targeting a return early next year.

Garbrandt is currently on a three-fight losing streak with all those defeats coming via knockout. His most recent defeat was to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 earlier this year in March.

“No Love” hasn’t competed since and is currently nursing a wrist injury. However, he hopes to return in March 2020 in what would be a year since his last outing. The caveat is that he wants to fight in his home state of Ohio:

“I’m hoping for March return, hopefully sooner,” Garbrandt told MMA Junkie. “I talked to Dana a few days ago. I would like for the UFC to come back to Ohio in March. There’s the Arnold Classic there. It’s a great time to go and do that, so we’ll see.

“We got Stipe (Miocic) as the champion again, so Stipe fighting in Ohio the home state, I would love to, and that’s where I’m at with that. I’m excited to come back.”

Despite his recent losing streak, Garbrandt is still young and believes he can get his title back. He is also very eager to return due to just how exciting the bantamweight division is becoming:

“I’ve been a little injury prone these last few fights and camps, but I’m taking my time, and I just turned 28. I have a lot of life and fight in me,” Garbrandt added. “My hunger is still – everyday I wake up excited to get back.

“My division is one of the most entertaining, best divisions in the UFC. You got Frankie coming down, you got Edgar, you got Marlon (Moraes), you got Henry (Cejudo), Dominick’s (Cruz) making his comeback, you got T.J. ‘Pillashaw,’ he’ll probably be back. You know he’s taken his steroids, so it’s a good division. Those are all good guys, so it keeps me excited.”

Are you excited to see Garbrandt back? Who do you want to see him face next? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!