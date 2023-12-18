Cody Garbrandt chomps for UFC 300 fight with Deiveson Figueiredo, vows to ‘Trailblaze’ through ex-Champion

Turning in a devastating first round KO win over Brian Kelleher in his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 over the course of the weekend, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt remains committed to fighting former flyweight titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo next – suggesting a showdown at UFC 300 next April.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight gold holder, featured on the preliminary card of UFC 296 over the course of the weekend, landing a two-fight winning run for the first time since his championship coronation back in 2016 via a blistering opening round knockout of Kelleher at the bantamweight limit.

The victory came as Garbrandt’s second this year, with the Ohio native returning to 135 pounds back in March with a one-sided unanimous decision win over short-notice foe, Trevin Jones.

For Figueiredo, the former undisputed flyweight champion made his bantamweight divisional bow earlier this month at UFC Austin, landing an impressive unanimous judging win of his own over common-foe, Rob Font in his return to the Octagon for the first time since January.

Cody Garbrandt eyes Deiveson Figueiredo fight next

And targeting a future title charge against the incumbent, Sean O’Malley, Brazilian phenom, Figueiredo has been offered a path to a title fight at bantamweight with knockout ace, Garbrandt, who echoed calls for a rescheduled bout – as soon as UFC 300 next year.

“I would love to fight Deiveson Figueiredo,” Cody Garbrandt told assembled media after UFC 296. “I think that’s a great fight – two former world champions. He’s now at the bantamweight division. That’s a fight that should have happened years ago. I was obviously taken out from COVID, but flyweight is not my weight – bantamweight is. I feel really good here, I love that fight. I talked to Sean (Shelby) about it. He’s all for it. UFC 300 – I think that would be an amazing, amazing card to put us on.”

“It gets me hungry, it gets me motivated and driven to go in there and face one of the best flyweights that came up with the bantamweight former world champion,” Cody Garbrandt continued. “We’re both on our way back to the top. That’s what we want. That’s why we’re in this sport to be the best. I think trailblazing through him puts me right to the top.”

Who wins in a future fight: Deiveson Figueiredo or Cody Garbrandt?