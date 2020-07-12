Cody Garbrandt Says He Will Knock Out ‘Slow’ Petr Yan, Yan Responds

Spread the word!













It’s fair to say Cody Garbrandt wants a crack at Petr Yan.

Yan became the new undisputed bantamweight champion following an impressive fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 251 last night.

And Garbrandt made sure to let his thoughts be known on the Russian during and after the fight.

“Yan is too slow!!

“We have unfinished business!! I’ll break him in 2 rounds Ko him in the 3rd I want to break his will.

“It’s only a matter of time @uFC 💪🏼💪🏼 #Cody2.0

“He is too slow!!! Speed kills”

Garbrandt, Yan Have Unfinished Business

Yan responded to the former champion on Sunday with a simple dig.

“And you are too dumb, no chin 😂”

Garbrandt responded soon after:

“Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out.”

The unfinished business Garbrandt is referring to is the heated confrontation the pair had backstage at UFC 245 back in December following Yan’s win over Urijah Faber.

For now, at least, Garbrandt will need at least one more win if he wants a crack at regaining his old title. But it will certainly be one heck of a fight should the pair eventually meet in the future.

Who do you think wins?