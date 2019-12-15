Petr Yan, Cody Garbrandt Confront Each Other Backstage At UFC 245 (Video)

Petr Yan arguably got the biggest win of his career when he defeated Urijah Faber at UFC 245 on Saturday night — and one perosn who wasn’t happy about it was Cody Garbrandt.
Yan knocked down a resilient Faber three times on his way to a third-round knockout victory on the main card.
Afterwards, footage was posted showing Garbrandt — teammate and friend of Faber — confronting Yan backstage. The two exchanged words before they had to be separated.
You can watch the video below:
Garbrandt tweeted afterwards that he would love to face Yan in Russia when a fan brought up the idea. That is, if he gets past Raphael Assuncao who he faces next at UFC Columbus:
“After I’m done with Raphael. I’ll come to Moscow 🇷🇺 to fight Peter!!! I love the Russians ❤️💪🏼💪🏼” Garbrandt tweeted.
Yan would tweet as well stating that Garbrandt got emotional again:
However, Yan did not mention the possibility of fighting Garbrandt anytime soon. That’s because he has his eyes on a title shot against current champion Henry Cejudo who he called out following his win over Faber.
Regardless, a fight with Garbrandt would certainly be fireworks.
Do you want to see Yan and Garbrandt face each other soon? Who takes it?
