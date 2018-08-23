Cody Garbrandt Reflects On Near-Suicide Attempt

Cody Garbrandt reflects on what he almost did as a teen while growing that he could have ended his life at a young age that would’ve have been devastating.
The Story
Garbrandt is coming off a rematch with his arch-rival UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw that saw Dillashaw scored a first round KO victory over Garbrandt. This fight went down in the main event of UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
The finish of the fight at UFC 227 saw Dillashaw land ferocious flurry in the first round following dropping Garbrandt at first with a right hook.
If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.
Cody Garbrandt Reflects
Garbrandt recently did an interview with I Am Second where he talked about his childhood and how he almost committed suicide as a teenager. However, his attempt at taking his life was stopped by his big brother Zach.
“There’s a part of the story where Zach came and intervened in my life, where I wanted to give up,” Garbrandt said (h/t via MMAFighting). “I was a teenager, I think I was a senior in high school, I wanted to become a state champion again. I won state as a freshman [but] I got beat as a sophomore [and] I was injured as a junior. Wrestling was something I did my whole entire life and I think losing the passion for that. I didn’t have any drive. I just felt unaccomplished and I got in with the wrong crowd and started doing some drugs. Partying and kind of living super carelessly and it almost consumed my life. I felt like my road was running to an end.
“For a while, I wasn’t who I was. I was in a very dark place. A very very dark place and almost hung myself. My brother came in the door and he saved my life. It’s the first time talking about it but I’ve never been more grateful for him. He came in and busted down the door and gave me the biggest hug. He sat there with me and cried with me and said everything was gonna be all right. That was the day that really was a changing point for me and my life as well.”