Cody Garbrandt Reflects On Near-Suicide Attempt

Cody Garbrandt reflects on what he almost did as a teen while growing that he could have ended his life at a young age that would’ve have been devastating.

The Story

Garbrandt is coming off a rematch with his arch-rival UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw that saw Dillashaw scored a first round KO victory over Garbrandt. This fight went down in the main event of UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The finish of the fight at UFC 227 saw Dillashaw land ferocious flurry in the first round following dropping Garbrandt at first with a right hook.

If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

Cody Garbrandt Reflects

Garbrandt recently did an interview with I Am Second where he talked about his childhood and how he almost committed suicide as a teenager. However, his attempt at taking his life was stopped by his big brother Zach.