Injury Sidelines Cody Garbrandt Ahead of UFC Vegas 100 Showdown with Miles Johns

UFC star Cody Garbrandt has been ruled out of his UFC Vegas 100 showdown with Miles Jones.

As we know, Cody Garbrandt has enjoyed some incredible moments in mixed martial arts over the years. He has put together a fantastic highlight reel of knockouts and alongside that, he’s also responsible for one of the most impressive title wins in UFC history when he defeated Dominick Cruz to claim the bantamweight crown.

However, it’s fair to say that he’s also fallen on hard times. From injuries to knockout defeats and beyond, it hasn’t all gone his own way – and at the age of 33, many wonder whether or not he’s even capable of getting back to a championship level.

His hope was that he’d be able to prove his doubters wrong at UFC Vegas 100 against Miles Johns. Unfortunately, as reported by BJPENN.com, that won’t be the case.

Breaking: Multiple sources informed me Cody Garbrandt is out of his #UFCVegas100 fight against Miles Johns on Saturday. Johns is hoping to remain on the card. https://t.co/FW28AlLJFv — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) November 6, 2024

The report suggests that he will not be fighting for undisclosed reasons. It isn’t the first time that he’s been forced out of a fight but at this moment in time, no extended explanation has been provided. All we can hope for is that he doesn’t stay out of the cage for too long.

Now, it’s all about working out what the next steps will be. Cody Garbrandt is obviously a very skilled and talented fighter but if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that he really struggles when it comes to putting together a consistent string of victories.

Whether it’s his approach to training, a decline in his ability or a lack of confidence, something has to change. It isn’t going to take place overnight and this latest setback will hurt, but you can bet he’ll be back in the gym at the earliest available opportunity in the name of redeeming himself to the fans.