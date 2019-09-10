Coach Reveals Two Amazing Fights He Wants Next For Anthony Pettis

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis is coming off of a decision loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241. It was a fight both fighters wanted, and “Showtime” just couldn’t get anything going in the fight. To make matters worse, he broke his foot in the fight.

Now, what is next for Pettis is a big question. He could go back down to lightweight, or he could stay at welterweight. If his coach, Duke Roufus, had any say, he wants him to stay at welterweight. And, he has some intriguing fights for him.

“An interesting fight that I think would be kind of fun is Diego Sanchez and Anthony (Pettis) – two old-school, crazy Latino legends of the sport,” Roufus said to MMA Junkie. “If you want to talk about barnburners, that would be fun.”

Diego Sanchez vs. Anthony Pettis would no doubt be a very entertaining fight between two fan favorites. However, if that fight can’t come together, Roufus would like his pupil to take on former title challenger, Carlos Condit.

“I think former champion Carlos Condit would be fun, especially at 170,” Roufus said. “I like those two fights a lot. We’ll see what happens if it matches up. I mean, now I’d just like to see another fun fight that motivates him to want to keep doing great things.”

That fight seems unlikely to happen as of right now, given the fact Condit was just booked to fight Mickey Gall. But, Roufus thinks both would be fun fights for Anthony Pettis.

However, those fights are if he stays at welterweight, which is not certain. Pettis is still a contender at lightweight, but for Roufus, he thinks Pettis should just be having fun fights and enjoying his career now.

“He happens to be a contender in both divisions now,” Roufus said. “It’s a fun time. It would be great to win a title and stuff like that. But as a career person, it’s always fun to enjoy your job and he’s having a fun time enjoying his job right now – and that’s all he could ask at this stage of his career.”

Who do you think Anthony Pettis should fight next?