Coach Provides Update On Angela Magana’s Status

Earlier today, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world got some sad news when it was revealed former UFC women’s strawweight competitor Angela Magana was in a coma following emergency surgery.

Magana’s coach Gabriel Lamastus confirmed that Magana was in a coma due to complications with anesthesia during emergency surgery:

“She’s in a coma, and we’re waiting to hear some positive news. The surgery went fine. The problem was anesthesia. It’s very rare that patients react bad to anesthesia, but it does happen, and I guess this is one of those rare cases. But I’m being positive. She’ll be fine, and she’ll wake up. She’s a fighter. I’m just staying positive.”

Magana reportedly experienced back pain while training for an upcoming fight in Combate Americas on April 26. Earlier this month, she was taken down and injured during a training session. She went in for testing and found out she had a herniated disc. Magana was prescribed medication and continued to train. The pain soon became too great, however. Magana was given a nerve block on Monday but did not respond well.

She received a diagnosis of cauda equina syndrome and needed emergency surgery yesterday.

Fans and media members were understandably concerned for the mother of three’s status. Thankfully, Lamastus told MMA Junkie that Magana is doing better. She’s even begun blinking and moving her hands and feet:

“I just talked to the Dr (sic) and there has been an improvement,” Lamastus said. “She is moving her hands and toes, and blinking her eyes.”

It sounds like a marked improvement from a seemingly dire situation earlier today. We’re obviously hoping Magana pulls through the dangerous situation, as her aunt passed from complications with anesthesia.

We’ll keep you updated on the developing situation.