Coach makes bold claim ahead of rumored Islam Makhachev, Dricus du Plessis fight: ‘This guy is strong’

Off the back of his dominant UFC 311 win, Islam Makhachev has been backed by his own coach to potentially become the first three-weight champion in Octagon history — particularly if paired with current middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plessis.

Makhachev, who headlined UFC 311 over the course of the weekend, successfully defended his lightweight crown for the fourth time, making light work of short-notice challenger, Renato Moicano with a dominant D’Arce choke submission win.

Initially scheduled to headline the promotion’s return to California was set to see him matchup with former opponent and surging number one ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan — until the Armenian was forced off the card after suffering a back injury during the early hours of Friday morning whilst cutting weight.

Islam Makhachev backed for middleweight title win by head coach

And linked immediately with both a welterweight climb to take on undisputed champion and former training mate, Belal Muhammad, Islam Makhachev has also been told he could feature successfully against South African star; current middleweight titleholder, du Plessis.

“I could see Islam Makhachev going for three titles in three weight divisions,” Javier Mendez told Submission Radio. He’s capable, although 185 would be a lot tougher, he still has the ability.

“He has the strength, too, I can tell you that,” Mendez explained. “He is one of the strongest guys I’ve ever had to handle at his weight. Tussling with him, I’m like, ‘Damn, this guy is strong. Really, really strong. I’ve seen him go with heavyweights in the gym that are really good and he’s whooping on them.

“I don’t like it because when he’s going with heavyweights, I go, ‘What are you doing with heavyweights? You shouldn’t be going with heavyweights.’

“It was in Dagestan, and he goes, ‘No, coach, it’s okay’. I go, ‘No, it’s not okay. Because if those guys land one good shot on you, it can change everything.”

Himself slated to return next month at UFC 312, du Plessis rematches former champion, Sean Strickland in a bid to defend his middleweight title for the second time in a main event clash in Sydney.