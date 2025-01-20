Kamaru Usman urges Islam Makhachev to move divisions and ‘Whip’ Belal Muhammad after UFC 311 victory

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of UFC 311, Islam Makhachev has been urged to put his friendship aside and fight Belal Muhammad in the future by Kamaru Usman, who claims the Russian would likely “whip” the current welterweight kingpin.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, racked up his fourth consecutive successful title defense at UFC 311 over the weekend, making lightwork of short-notice foe, Renato Moicano.

Facing the surging Brazilian on just a day’s notice after a pairing with Arman Tsarukyan fell to the wayside, pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev wrapped up a dominant D’Arce choke submission win over the streaking Brasilia native to retain his crown.

And receiving a host of call outs from the likes of both unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria — as well as former champion and prior foe, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev has been once more linked with an eventual welterweight rise in pursuit of a second Octagon crown.

Kamaru Usman urges Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad next

As far as Auchi native and former welterweight champion, Usman is concerned, Makhachev should strike while the iron is hot and fight Muhammad — putting prior training allegiances aside.

“This whole notion of Belal (Muhammad) training with them [Islam Makhachev’s team], ‘I don’t wanna [fight him] —‘ Bro, no,” Kamaru Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “I’m going up and I’m whooping him, I don’t care. Just because he comes into our camp and just tries to use our bodies and learn our style.

“I’m moving up, I’m whooping him, I’m taking that belt,” Usman explained.

Usman’s comments have already garnered a response from Muhammad — who claimed the former pound-for-pound number one should bring an end to his three-fight losing run before he starts speaking about him.

“Stop speaking my name until you finally end your losing streak … or you change the podcast name to “loss after loss”,” Belal Muhammad tweeted.

