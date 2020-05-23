Coach: Glover Teixeira Resurgence A Result Of Hybrid System Of Training

Spread the word!













Teixeira A ‘Genius’ In Working Out And Training

Glover Teixeira’s recent resurgence is a result of his new hybrid system of training according to coach John Hackleman.

Teixeira recently defeated Anthony Smith via fifth-round TKO in the UFC Jacksonville headliner last week. After facing some early adversity, the Brazilian dominated the rest of the fight as he now enjoys a four-fight winning streak at the age of 40.

Teixeira is no stranger to bouncing back from adversity and using his conditioning to his advantage. After all, he did the same in his second-round submission win over the hard-hitting Ion Cutelaba last year as well.

And for Hackleman, this recent run from his pupil is a result of no longer overtraining but combining two different regiments — one from himself and one from the UFC Performance Institute.

“He has so many natural attributes and he has such a hard work ethic,” Hackleman told MMA Junkie. “So in conditioning – he has our ‘Pit’ conditioning program and that’s kinda well known, Joe Rogan’s talked about it, a lot of people talk about it. But with that said, some guys seem to take it to an extreme like Court McGee. Sometimes they train a little too hard that when it comes to fight time, that training has been left in the gym or they don’t have as much for the cage.

“Now, Glover trains as hard, he does the old ‘Pit’ training, but now he’s also doing some of that, I think it’s called PI, the UFC guys do so. They send him workouts to combine with ours, it seems to work like a charm because he tends to push a little too hard. But now with these PI guys, they’ve kind of kept him in check and give him different workouts for his other days and they’re shorter and more efficient than mine.”

Many complained about the late stoppage involving Teixeira and Smith. There notably seemed to be many moments where the 40-year-old could have maybe gone all out for the finish.

Instead, he remained calm and maintained his pace to eventually get the TKO in the fifth round. While others may have blown their wad in trying to get the finish, Teixeira’s conditioning ultimately helped him earn the stoppage.

“He’s a genius when it comes to working out and training,” Hackleman added. “So he’s taken those two and, on his own, created his own hybrid system of training. He’s taken the ‘Pit’ old school training, this PI training, put them together and you saw the results. That was the result of his conditioning.”

What do you think of Teixeira’s recent run?