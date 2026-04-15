Carlos Ulberg will be out for a year, says UFC light heavyweight contender

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg will reportedly be out for up to a year after suffering a torn ACL, according to Paulo Costa.

Last weekend, Carlos Ulberg became the new king of the light heavyweights when he knocked out Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 327. He did so despite the fact that he had picked up a nasty knee injury just moments before, to the point where he was even struggling to stand on it at various points throughout the first round.

Alas, Prochazka wasn’t able to take advantage, and Carlos Ulberg landed a killer blow that ensured he was the one leaving Miami with the belt wrapped around his waist. Now, of course, we have to sit back and wait to see how long it will be before he can come back and actually defend the strap – unless he’s stripped or vacates first, which is something that has happened quite a lot at light heavyweight in recent years.

In an interview this week, Paulo Costa had the following to say about the Carlos Ulberg situation.

"Carlos [Ulberg] is out for one year. I talked to him in the lobby yesterday. He told me he needed the surgery. He's out."



Paulo Costa wants a shot at the title, vacant or interim 🏆 #HelwaniShow #UFC327 pic.twitter.com/2LHPq2QHsv — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) April 14, 2026

Paulo Costa discusses Carlos Ulberg’s injury

“Carlos [Ulberg] is out for one year. I talked to him in the lobby yesterday. He told me he needed the surgery. He’s out.”

Costa went on to suggest that he should be the next to fight for the world title at 205 pounds, and that it doesn’t matter who he faces off against. Of course, many will say that he should get at least one more win in before doing that, even if his triumph over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 was very impressive.

As for Ulberg, this is obviously a huge blow, but even the fact that he’s got the gold is a minor miracle given the situation he found himself in during the Prochazka fight. The hope is that this setback doesn’t impact his future too much, but either way, we are talking about a guy who has already worked incredibly hard to get to the top.

The light heavyweight division may not exactly be the best in the UFC but at the same time, there are a lot of interesting names that are starting to pop up and make themselves known.