Coach: Dustin Poirier Deserves ‘Million Dollar Payday’ For His Fights

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown believes his pupil Dustin Poirier deserves a lot more money for his fights.

Poirier returned to the win column following a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in their Fight of the Year candidate in the UFC Vegas 4 headliner this past weekend.

For his efforts, “The Diamond” took home a $300,000 payday along with a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. However, Brown feels Poirier is deserving of at least seven figures given how his fights almost always guarantee entertainment.

As for what is next for Poirier? Ideally, a title shot again.

“If it were me, it’s a title shot,” Brown said on The Luke Thomas Show when asked who Poirier should face next. “In a perfect world, if Gaethje wins [against Khabib Nurmagomedov] … in a perfect world, that’s [Gaethje vs. Poirier] what would happen. That would be, everything going, best case scenario.

“But whoever he fights, he deserves a raise and deserves a lot of money for what he’s doing. Every time, it’s craziness, right? Every fight is wild. There’s never a boring minute. I think he deserves a million-dollar payday.”

Poirier Has Taken A Lot Of Damage

In addition to the crazy fights, Poirier has also taken plenty of damage. Against Hooker, he absorbed 155 significant strikes alone.

That’s something that concerns Brown, but also further proves his point as to why Poirier deserves bigger paydays.

“Yeah, this is not good for you,” Brown added. “This is why this guy deserves a lot of money, this guy deserves to be paid. This is why we all want to see him fight. As a fight fan, him and Gaethje are the two most exciting guys in the organization every time. They went head-to-head already and it was Fight Of The Year. I mean every fight for him is a Fight Of The Year candidate.

“Yeah, it’s concerning because you don’t know which one will be the last one. Any one of these could be the last one. These guys are doing a lot of damage to each other. It’s definitely not good for you.”

🔊No matter which opponent is next for Dustin Poirier, @mikebrownmma explains why he thinks "The Diamond" has earned a big payday for his next fight #TLTS 👊💰@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/Uecc9e72RL — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 30, 2020

