Darren Till’s ‘Sh*t’ Diet Concerns Coach About Middleweight Jump

It has been long speculated that former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till could potentially move up to middleweight.

Till has missed weight a few times at 170 pounds and some doubt was expressed about his ability to make welterweight consistently. “The Gorilla” recently teased a jump up to 185 pounds in an Instagram post.

However, Till’s longtime coach, Colin Heron, expressed some concern about his fighter making the divisional jump in a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Heron pointed to Till’s “sh*t” diet as his main focus of concern:

”It’s hard for me to make correct decisions, until I see a fighter, especially Darren, walking around lean between fights,” Heron said. “Here’s the problem with Darren Till, and it’s no secret: He eats s**t.

“As disciplined as he is in the gym, between fights, he will eat the most amount of s**t you’ve ever seen in your life. The fact of the matter is he will probably be a middleweight, but whether it’s now or later, I don’t know. My only concern is he goes up to middle, and that will give him the license to eat more.

“Then we end up with just as big of a cut, but with bigger consequences in the actual fight. So, I would like to get him lean and then make a decision.”

The 26-year-old comes off the first two and only losses of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley in their welterweight championship fight back at UFC 228. A few months later, he was knocked out cold by Jorge Masvidal in front of his native London crowd.

Till has been dealing with personal issues outside of the Octagon since, but it looks like he has squared those difficulties up and is focused on getting back to work inside the cage.

What do you think about Till’s coach expressing doubt about a middleweight jump given the Englishman’s diet?