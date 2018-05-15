CM Punk Responds To Critics Of His Position On UFC 225 Card

CM Punk understands fans criticizing the fact that he will be on the main card of a UFC PPV event in his second fight.

UFC President Dana White is giving former WWE champion and current UFC welterweight fighter another shot in the promotion.

It’s already been announced that he would fight Mike Jackson at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.

As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut.

On Monday, Punk decided that he would comment on a thread posted on Twitter involving UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman criticizing the former WWE Champion’s placement on the card of this upcoming event. He wrote the following:

“I understand too. If it was up to me, I’d be first fight on fight pass. Don’t matter to me. Fans like to be outraged by stuff that doesn’t matter. (Appreciate the support Mr. Coleman!!!!! You’re truly the man).”

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event. Here is the updated card for the show:

Champ Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero – for middleweight title

Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos – for interim welterweight title

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Megan Anderson vs. Holly Holm

Mirsad Bektic vs. Ricardo Lamas

Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha

Bobby Green vs. Clay Guida

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris De La Rocha