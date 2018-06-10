CM Punk Breaks Silence On UFC 225 Loss

CM Punk has broken his silence on his big loss at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

He lost in his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of 2016 by first round submission.

Despite not having a ton of experience, UFC President Dana White gave the former WWE champion another shot at fighting inside of the Octagon.

As seen in the opening bout of the main card for Saturday’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, fellow welterweight Mike Jackson was able to beat Punk, real name Phil Brooks, by unanimous decision.

Jackson dominated the fight and Punk showed a ton of heart but was winded after the first round.

Punk did not do a post-fight interview or make an appearance at the post-fight press conference to speak with the media.

Instead, he waited until after the event went off the air and broke his silence in a message posted on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:

“You win some, you lose some! I’m 1-1 this week and I’ll take it! Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, and THE FANS! Wouldn’t be here without any of you. Respect to @TheTruthJackson, thanks for the fight! You only live once, and… I’M ALIVE!”

Following the fight, White gave his take on the bout during an interview with Megan Olivi on the post-fight show on FOX Sports 1.

White went on record by stating that he believes Punk should wrap it up and call it a career. For more on that and more, click here.