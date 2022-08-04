Undefeated professional boxer, Claressa Shields has claimed that her unbeaten counterpart, Jake Paul rejected the opportunity to compete against her in sparring – walking away from a reported $100,000 payday.

Claressa Shields fights for WBO gold against Savannah Miller next month

Shields, an undefeated professional boxer boasting a 12-0 professional record, is set to return to the squared circle in September against Savannah Miller – defending her IBF, WBA, WBF, and WBC middleweight titles as she challenges for WBO gold.

As for Paul, the content creator and YouTuber-turned professional boxer, has been out of action since December of last year, where he headlined a Showtime card in Florida against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, scoring a devastating knockout win in a rematch against the St. Louis native.

Paul was scheduled to headline a Madison Square Garden card this week against first Tommy Fury, however, the main event clash was shelved amid travel issues for Fury.

The Ohio native then penned a deal to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, however, weight issues encountered last weekend forced the cancellation of the New York showdown.

Voicing her displeasure with Paul’s involvement in professional boxing as of late, Shields, who recently made the transition to professional mixed martial asts with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), claimed the former rejected a $100,000 to spar against her.

“I told him (Jake Paul) that we could spar for $100,000 and whoever wins gets that $100,000,” Claressa Shields told GiveMeSport during a recent interview. “He didn’t want to spar against me. And I’ve actually seen Jake Paul in person two or three times but he didn’t say anything.”

“I’ve seen people run up to him and ask for pictures,” Claressa Shields continued. “I’m not one of those people. That’s never going to happen with me. I’m not a fan of him. I do think he’s funny. He should be like a comedian or something. But I’m not a fan of the dude. I think what he’s doing in boxing and bringing more eys is great. But I just can jiggy with the whole thing like his attitude sucks.”

Shields dislike of Paul also stems from the outspoken Ohio native’s decision to poke fun at her for her split decision loss against Abigail Montes in October of last year under the PFL banner.

“He started talking sh*t after I lost my MMA fight by split decision and he was trying to big up the other girl who beat me and I was like, ‘Dude, you didn’t even say congrats when i won my first MMA fight,’” Claressa Shields explained.