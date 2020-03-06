Ciryl Gane Out Of UFC249 Due To Collapsed Lung

Spread the word!













UFC Heavyweight Ciryl Gane has been forced to pull out of his upcoming bout against Shamil Abdurakhimov due to a collapsed lung.

Unfortunately I will not be able to compete in New York for UFC 249. I was struck by another pneumothorax during training. Impossible for me to be at 100% by April 18. Don't worry, everything is fine! I will take this time off to recover and return at my best! 💪🏾@mmafactory_fr pic.twitter.com/kIpoLZtZoS — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) March 5, 2020

Taking to twitter Gane shared the news stating, “Unfortunately I will not be able to compete in New York for UFC 249. I was struck by another pneumothorax during training. Impossible for me to be at 100% by April 18. Don’t worry, everything is fine! I will take this time off to recover and return at my best!”

It would seem that this is a reoccurring injury Gane has been dealing with however it has not previously forced him to pull out of any fights.

The Heavyweight boasts a 6-0 record, 3-0 in the UFC. coming off a Unanimous Decision victory of Tanner Boser at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie in December.

His opponent Shamil Abdurakhimov remains on the UFC249 card at this stage hoping to get back into the winning column after his loss to Curtis Blaydes last September at UFC242. The fighter from Dagestan shared that card with Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hoping to do so again at UFC249. Fortunately, there is still ample time for the UFC to find a replacement before Fight night.

UFC249 with see Khabib Nurmagomedov attempt to defend his title against former interim champion Tony Ferguson. Alongside the main event, it will also feature a rematch between former women’s Strawweight champions Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas.

Who would you like to see face Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC249?