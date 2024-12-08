Ciryl Gane scores dubious split decision win over Alexander Volkov in rematch fight – UFC 310 Highlights
Former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane can now lay claim to a pair of professional wins over Russian contender, Alexander Volkov — although in hugely controversial fashion, in the form of a split decision win in tonight’s main card clash at UFC 310.
Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion and the current number two ranked heavyweight challenger, made his return to action tonight taking on perennial contender, Volkov — having previously taken home a unanimous judging win over the latter back in 2021 in a main event clash at the Apex facility.
And seemingly dropping the second and third round against the Russian challenger, Gane would emerge with a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory against the former — before revealing he had suffered a fractured toe in the opening round of the rematch clash.
Voicing his disgust with his performance, Gane also claimed he was unhappy with the decision landed his way — having spent a large portion of the bout failing to deal with the improved striking of Volkov as well as the new wrestling wrinkle in his game.