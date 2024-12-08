Ciryl Gane scores dubious split decision win over Alexander Volkov in rematch fight – UFC 310 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane can now lay claim to a pair of professional wins over Russian contender, Alexander Volkov — although in hugely controversial fashion, in the form of a split decision win in tonight’s main card clash at UFC 310.

Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion and the current number two ranked heavyweight challenger, made his return to action tonight taking on perennial contender, Volkov — having previously taken home a unanimous judging win over the latter back in 2021 in a main event clash at the Apex facility.

And seemingly dropping the second and third round against the Russian challenger, Gane would emerge with a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory against the former — before revealing he had suffered a fractured toe in the opening round of the rematch clash.

Voicing his disgust with his performance, Gane also claimed he was unhappy with the decision landed his way — having spent a large portion of the bout failing to deal with the improved striking of Volkov as well as the new wrestling wrinkle in his game.

Below, catch the highlights from Ciryl Gane’s rematch win over Alexander Volkov

