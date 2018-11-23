Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 weigh-in results has been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 goes down on Saturday, November 24, 2018 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 9 p.m. ET with six bouts. The preliminary card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on FITE.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz in a light heavyweight bout will headline this show. Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Rounding out the card is Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez in a light heavyweight bout, Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero in a light heavyweight bout, Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios in a featherweight bout, and Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout.

Golden Boy officials held the weigh-ins for this event on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET/PPV)

Chuck Liddell (203.4) vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn (205.6) vs. Tom Lawlor (199.6)

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau (159.4) vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson (139.4) vs. Ricardo Palacios

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota (260.8)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/FITE)

Dave Terrel (179.4) vs. Johny Cisneros (179.4)

Craig Wilkerson (169.2) vs. Joshua Jones (170.8)

Albert Morales (135) vs. James Barnes (135.2)

Westin Wilson vs. Leandro Gomes

Joe Roye vs. Fernie Garcia (145.6)

Jose Huerta (138.2) vs. Francisco Estrada (134.4)

Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly