Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 undercard results are underway as the Golden Boy MMA promotion holds this latest event on PPV for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, November 24, 2018) will come in the form of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. There’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the undercard. Here are the results for this event:

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Undercard Results

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/FITE)

Keith Berry vs. Joseph Henle

Joshua Jones vs. Craig Wilkerson

Johnny Cisneros vs. Dave Terrel

Fernie Garcia def. Joe Roye via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:48

Francisco Estrada def. Jose Huerta via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:47

AMATEUR BOUTS (6 p.m. ET)

Noah Christy def. Casey Smith via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Josh Wang Kim def. Johnny Robles via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:56

Mary Almario def. Tyler Schaefer via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

John Wang Kim def. Mauro Gutierrez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Julianna Miller def. Sidney Trillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)