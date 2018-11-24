Liddell vs. Ortiz III Salaries: Headliners Cash Big For Trilogy Fight

Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz are cashing in on some big bucks to come out of retirement in order to step inside of a cage to fight each other once again. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) released the salaries on the eve of the event.

Liddell and Ortiz made the biggest pay, with $250,000 for ‘The Iceman’ and $200,000 for ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.’ Neither fighter will get a win bonus but both are expected to receive a part of the pay-per-view sales.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 goes down on tonight (Saturday, November 24, 2018) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 9 p.m. ET with five bouts. The preliminary card will begin at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

Liddell vs. Ortiz in a light heavyweight bout will headline this show. Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Rounding out the card is Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero in a light heavyweight bout, Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios in a featherweight bout. Also, Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout.

Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz Payouts

The full Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET/PPV)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Chuck Liddell: $250,000 (no win bonus) Tito Ortiz: $200,000 (no win bonus)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tom Lawlor: $25,000 (no win bonus) Deron Winn: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus

Light Heavyweight Bout: Gleison Tibau: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus) Efrain Escudero: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Featherweight Bout: Walel Watson: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus) Ricardo Palacios: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Heavyweight Bout: Jay Silva: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus) Oscar Cota: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/FITE)

Fernie Garcia: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Joe Roye: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)

Jose Huerta: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)

Francisco Estrada: $1,000 ($1,000 win bonus)

Keith Berry: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)

Joseph Henle: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)

Craig Wilkerson: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Joshua Jones: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Johnny Cisneros: $2,000 ($2,000 win bonus)

Dave Terrel: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)