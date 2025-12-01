Christine Ferea Is “A Million Percent” the Best Women’s Bare Knuckle Fighter, per Ex-BKB Champ

Christine Ferea is seen as the top women’s fighter pound for pound today in the world of bare-knuckle boxing, not just by the fans who voraciously follow the sport but some of her high-level peers within the sport. This refers to Monica Medina, who is a former BKB lightweight champion and won the gold from Paty Juarez amid an incredible trilogy they waged in the Mighty Trigon.

A former opponent of Medina’s is Helen Peralta who is a BKB champion in her own right [at featherweight] but recently fell short in her pursuit of more BKB gold against welterweight titleholder Jamie Driver. Peralta went up multiple weight classes in that intrepid title bid that did ultimately did not pan out. Also of note amid this interesting landscape is Peralta having a win over BKFC flyweight champion and Queen of Violence titleholder Christine Ferea in the BKFC ring from years ago.

That being said, Ferea attempted a similar goal Peralta did by fighting a champ multiple weight classes up but ‘Misfit’ got it done. Ferea bested BKFC featherweight champ Jessica Borga when they fought for the Queen of Violence title at BKFC New Jersey.

Considering her own massive resume in the sport, when asked who she would give the distinction of being the best women’s fighter in the bare knuckle boxing space today, Medina said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker]

“Oh, a million percent, it’s Christine. You know it’s; Yeah, [Helen] Peralta beat her, but in my opinion, if they ever fought again, Christine would wipe the floor with her, you know. And no disrespect to Peralta, obviously I fought her, she finished me. But I just think Christine is just levels above everybody, fight IQ to just toughness, to everything. Like she’s definitely it.”

Christine Ferea and her resume in gloveless combat

Christine Ferea was 2-0 in the BKFC ring before her referenced clash with Helen Peralta, one that saw the former drop a decision to the latter at BKFC 7 in August 2019. ‘Misfit’ Ferea has not taken an L inside of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring since then though and has secured multiple defenses of her flyweight crown after cementing herself as the inaugural champion in that weight category.

The Queen of Violence jumped up from 125 pounds to defeat the previously unbeaten champ at 145 pounds in a catchweight contest, making a massive statement. Ferea’s QOV championship victory in October has Christine Ferea in a prime position as she seems poised for an even brighter 2026 potentially.