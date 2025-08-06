BKFC Heavyweight Staple “I’m Still a Fan of Andrei Arlovski”, Talks Possible Arlovski-Rothwell 3 Bout

Andrei Arlovski is a decorated former UFC heavyweight champion who potentially seems on a path toward BKFC heavyweight gold someday with one of the more tenured fighters in that weight category offering up his thoughts on double A. Zach Calmus recently threw down with Corey Willis at BKFC 79 on August 2nd and the former appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to cover several subjects.

One of those topics that the BKFC heavyweight stalwart touched upon was related to Andrei Arlovski’s recent entry point into the world of gloveless combat earlier this Summer. When offering up his thoughts on the relatively recent bare-knuckle debut of Andrei Arlovski, who bested former ranked BKFC heavyweight Josh Copeland at BKFC Texas, Calmus said,

“I watched it. So, one thing I can say about Andrei Arlovski is I play him on the video game, the UFC on the video game upstairs from the original. I have Andrei Arlovski, [he] is one of my favorite players and one of my favorite fighters. So, that’s all I got to say about that. You know what I mean? I used to watch him as a kid. I’m only 34 years old. I just turned 34 years old.” “I’ve been watching Andrei for 10 years. So that’s great that we acquired him and everything. He’s a pit bull, you know. I mean, what can I say? He’s a f***ing monster. I’m so happy that he got that W. Like I’m still a fan of Andrei Arlovski. He’s a monster. You seen the f***ing guy, dog? Go f**k around. Find out. You know what I mean? He’s a bad, bad man. He inspired me a lot, you know?”

Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell 3 in BKFC…?

Andrei Arlovski has also been seemingly teased for a potential fight with reigning BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell based on some of the post fight fall out with ‘The Pitbull’ debuting with BKFC in June and also having the two faceoff at the recent BKFC Champions Summit press event.

With Arlovski and Rothwell having prior MMA history (with Arlovski going 2-0 over Rothwell under the Affliction and UFC banners, respectively) and mentioning that this seems like an exciting time for the BKFC heavyweight division, Calmus stated,

“I’m excited to see anything that either one of those gentlemen do. You know what I mean? Like Andrei Arlovski, Ben Rothwell, the whole thing brings huge events. They’re going to draw huge crowds and it’s going to be a worldwide event. No matter what it is, it’s going to be amazing. So yeah, it’s a really exciting time to be alive. One, it’s a really exciting time to be involved so heavily with combat sports. You know what I mean?” “Like these are the guys that I watch on TV. I was telling people in high school that I was going to do this. Very few people would have a return on their investment. Very few people come back and say I became who I said I was going to be. That’s what Muhammad Ali said, something like that. It’s true. So I became exactly who I said I was going to be, and now I just want to do more.”