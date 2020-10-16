Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman has called out rising star Khamzat Chimaev, citing he needs to be humbled and that he’s willing to provide to do just that in January.

Chimaev, the breakout star of the UFC in 2020 has been on a dominant path, most recently knocking out Gerald Meerschaert last month.

Chimaev had initially claimed that Weidman turned down an offer from the company to fight him.

“I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me, the UFC offer me ‘Wonderboy'[Stephen Thompson] and he turned it down at 170, and also Chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter last week. “I’m coming for everyone.”

Despite this claim, Weidman now seems interested in the fight.

On Friday morning, Weidman took to Twitter, where he claimed Chimaev is in need of a humbling beatdown and offered to provide that lesson in January.

“This guy Chimaev needs some humbling,” Weidman wrote Twitter. “Would love to do that. January I’m in! UFC make this happen.”

Certainly would seem to be a main event worthy fight night bout.

How would you see a January fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman playing out? Does this interest you?