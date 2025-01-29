Chris Weidman goes into detail regarding his huge UFC departure

UFC legend Chris Weidman has gone into more detail regarding his departure from the promotion.

As we know, Chris Weidman’s legacy in mixed martial arts speaks for itself. From defeating Anderson Silva twice to defending the UFC middleweight championship on multiple occasions, he has been able to achieve some incredible things in the sport. However, earlier this month, he finally decided to walk away from MMA for good. Or, at least, so it seemed.

It now appears as if Chris Weidman is gearing up for a run in the newly-formed GFL. So, at this point, it’s just his UFC career that has come to an end.

In a recent interview, Chris Weidman went into detail about his retirement and the fact that the UFC wasn’t willing to put him on big main cards anymore.

"I kind of was thinking I would announce that I'm retiring and put down my gloves and it would be pretty cool… But, honestly, the UFC, they're like… 'Chris, we're going to put you on the prelims again. We can't put you on main cards.'



It kind of sucks to see. A champion like… pic.twitter.com/OE08RCVioV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2025

Chris Weidman explains specifics of UFC departure

I kind of was thinking I would announce that I’m retiring and put down my gloves, and it would be pretty cool,” Weidman revealed during The Ariel Helwani Show. “But, honestly, the UFC, we’re like, you know, ‘Chris, we’re going to put you on the prelims again. We can’t put you on main cards.'”

“It kind of sucks to see,” Weidman added. “A champion like that being put on prelims all the time and like, what am I doing? You know, all of these up-and-comers and guys that were put in my position like I was years and years ago coming, they got to make stars out of these guys and these former champions like myself, who aren’t doing so great – losing fights – you go from riches to rags basically in the UFC. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s just business.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Regardless of what he does next, Chris Weidman will forever be remembered as a huge piece of the puzzle in the UFC’s story.