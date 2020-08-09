The former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is gunning for the best at 185lbs after picking up his first win since 2017 against Omari Ahkmedov at UFC Vegas 6. Weidman utilized his wrestling skills to repeatably take his Russian opponent to the mat. The ‘All American’ appeared to fade in round two but rallied in the third to score his most dominant round of the fight. He was ultimately awarded the decision on all three judges’ scorecards.

Speaking to Paul Felder in his post-fight interview Weidman appeared relieved to snap his losing streak and get back in the win column, he said.

“It was huge, man. A lot of pressure on me and I’m happy to get my hand raised. I’m obviously not too happy with that performance but I needed a win. I got it done. I can’t be that mad.”

Weidman admitted his wrestling heavy attack was all part of the plan to get by Akhmedov who has looked dangerous on the feet throughout his UFC career.

“Gameplan was to get to his legs. Stop his initial movements and then get to my submissions and ground and pound. It was a good fight. Tough kid,” Weidman said.

The former champ concluded the chat by sending a warning to the top UFC middleweights, he said.

“I’m back, man. I’m back. I’m back at ’85. All the top-tier guys, I’m coming for you. I know this wasn’t the most outstanding win, but it’s me on the right page and that’s a problem for everyone.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

