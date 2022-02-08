Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman remains focused on a triumphant return to the cage later this year.

Weidman suffered a horrific leg break in his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 last year. He’s been working his way back to training in MMA but suffered a setback just months ago, delaying his comeback.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Weidman provided an update on his injury and where he’s at in his process back to the octagon.

Chris Weidman Remains Committed To UFC Comeback

“I want to fight before I turn 38 in June,” Weidman said. “That’s my goal. I hate seeing the older age on the screen when I get introduced. I’ve always been like that, even when I was in my 20s. I don’t want to be 29, I want to be 28 for the next one. So I still have that in me a little bit, now I’m just way older. So if I could fight around early June, that would be great. Again, there’s a lot in the air and it’s very unpredictable.

“This is a very serious injury. I’ve been through lots of injuries before, obviously you know I’ve had 25 surgeries. This is very different. There’s a lot of moving parts. So I have goals when I’d like to fight but I’m not going to die over a month or two difference. I am coming back and I am coming back in 2022.”

Before his injury, Weidman earned an impressive win over Omari Akhmedov in his middleweight return. He had lost his light heavyweight debut against Dominick Reyes in late 2019.

Weidman has lost six of his last eight and the chances of him making another title run are relatively low. But, the fact that he’s able to fully recover from his brutal leg break is impressive in itself.

Who do you want to see Chris Weidman fight for his UFC return?

