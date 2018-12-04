Chris Weidman Has No Regrets From Loss To Jacare Souza

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman says he doesn’t have any regrets after his third-round TKO loss to Jacare Souza.

Weidman has had a rough go of it as of late. He has dropped four of his last five fights. However, Weidman has looked good in his losses right up until the point he got clipped.

He and Jacare went toe-to-toe in the co-main event of last month’s UFC 230. Again, Weidman looked great right up until the point where he didn’t. It’s another setback for the New Yorker, but he doesn’t have any regrets. Weidman recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA show and talked about his latest defeat:

“I mean that’s crazy. Two times [fighting in] Madison Square Garden, third round, winning the fight and [I get] knocked out. It’s tough. This last fight I have zero regrets, I really don’t. Hindsight 20/20, I could look back and say ‘oh I could’ve done this differently or that differently,’ but at the end of the day I went out there and I left it all out there. I did everything I could to win the fight. I was feeling great on my feet, I felt really comfortable. He had hit me with some really good shots in the first and second round, I felt fine. “So heading into the third round, I felt really no danger in the stand-up position. I felt like I was picking him apart and I felt great. So there was no need to look for takedowns. I felt like everything was going fine and then he hit me on the button, obviously.”

You can watch Chris Weidman’s full interview below.