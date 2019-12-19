Chris Weidman Says Dana White Wanted Him To Trash Talk Before Fighting Anderson Silva At UFC 162

Spread the word!













Back in 2013, Chris Weidman shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by dethroning Anderson Silva from the middleweight title.

Weidman knocked out Silva in the second round of their UFC 162 pay-per-view (PPV) main event meeting. It marked the beginning of a lengthy stint as champ for “The All American” that eventually came to an end in late 2015. Recently, Weidman reflected on this during a conversation with Robert Whittaker on his podcast, “Grange TV.”

During their conversation, Weidman revealed that UFC president Dana White actually requested he talk more trash to Silva ahead of the fight. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“[Dana said] ‘You’re not promoting the f*cking fight. Ticket sales aren’t looking good, pay-per-view numbers aren’t looking good already.’ … So I hear this and I was in my house and I was like a ghost,” Weidman said.

“I felt super white and anxious because I’m about to be someone I’m not used to being at all. I have to talk trash now. I’m like f*ck. I hated this feeling. ‘Why can’t I go out there and fight and win. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to beat this guy. Isn’t that enough?’ It wasn’t. I came up with a tweet.

“I don’t remember exactly what it was. Basically, a little bit of talking shit, how I’m going to beat Anderson Silva. I copy and paste it, I text Dana. I’m like ‘hey, just so you know, I put this out. Hopefully, that makes you happy. There’s more to come.’”

Weidman is going through a rough run inside the Octagon at the moment, however, he has shown no signs of hanging up his gloves just yet.

What do you think about Weidman being asked to talk trash to Silva by White?