Chris Weidman defends UFC Atlantic City win over Bruno Silva despite eye pokes: ‘He was looking for a way out’

ByRoss Markey
Chris Weidman defends UFC Atlantic City win over Bruno Silva eye pokes he was looking for a way out

Scoring his first victory in almost four years last night on the main card of UFC Atlantic City, former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman has defended his unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva – after landing multiple eye pokes ahead of the finishing sequence, suggesting the Brazilian was looking for “a way out” of their clash.

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, made his return to the Octagon for the first time since 2021 last August, dropping a decision loss to Brad Tavares in his first outing since he suffered a catastrophic compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula.

Chris Weidman UFC Atlantic City 2

Landing a slew of inadvertent eye pokes in the second round against Silva last night, which required a stoppage in the action and a subsequent time out, Weidman then appeared to drop the former midway through the third round on the feet.

READ MORE:  UFC boss Dana White recalls losing $3 million in drunken night while gambling in Las Vegas: 'I'm having a blast'
Chris Weidman Bruno Silva UFC Atlantic City

Scoring a TKO victory over the Brazilian, Baldwin veteran, Weidman was confirmed as the bout winner via that exact method, before use of the replay following the stoppage saw the result overturned to an egregious decision win for the New Yorker, despite landing at least two eye pokes ahead of the finish

Chris Weidman defends win over Bruno Silva in controversial victory

Defending his victory over Silva, Serra-Longo MMA staple, Weidman speculated that the former was likely looking for a way out of the main card bout at the time of the ending, anyway.

MixCollage 31 Mar 2024 05 23 AM 3534 1

“You’ve got to be always ready, ready to defend yourself at all times,” Chris Weidman told assembled media after his UFC Atlantic City win. “He (Bruno Silva) dropped again. I don’t know – it was like, he was looking for a way out. I don’t know. You can’t just turn your back and fall to the ground every time that your eyeball feels poked.” 

READ MORE:  Rose Namajunas details string of horrific nightmares ahead of UFC Vegas 89 return: 'I had to fight a dude'

Weighing up the option of retiring prior to his return to New Jersey last night, off the back of his victory, former middleweight champion, Weidman has since insisted he has no intentions to hang up his gloves after his win over Silva. 

What’s next for Chris Weidman after UFC Atlantic City?

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker admits 'Shock' at booking Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: 'It came out of nowhere'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts