MMA veteran and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 alumni Chris Leben has been in the hospital for days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leben posted on Instagram over the weekend while at a San Diego hospital. The image shows Leben in a hospital gown and hooked up to a monitor, all stemming from a serious bout with COVID-19.

Leben addressed his fans on social media.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday,” Leben said. “I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on.”

Leben hasn’t fought in MMA since a loss to Uriah Hall in 2013. He has since competed in several bare-knuckle boxing matches, including most recently in a win against Quentin Henry in BKFC.

It hasn’t been revealed whether or not Leben opted to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, and to what extent is the severity of his hospital stay.

Chris Leben Began His Claim To Fame On The Ultimate Fighter

Leben is considered as one of the true OGs of the UFC and helped TUF 1 become a huge television success. He competed alongside fellow UFC veterans Kenny Florian, Diego Sanchez, Forrest Griffin, and Stephen Bonnar, among others.

After five straight wins to begin his UFC tenure, he would eventually suffer a first-round knockout against Anderson Silva in 2006. While he would trade wins and losses after the Silva fight, he was never able to replicate his early success in the cage.

Many MMA fighters around the sport reached out in support of Leben after getting word of his illness. BJ Penn, Jeremy Stephens, and even referee Herb Dean were among those who sent well wishes on Instagram.

