Even at the age of 46, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva can still pull off some of his old tricks, showing them off in a 2-on-1 sparring session.

‘The Spider’ was recently spotted taking part in a 2-on-1 sparring session, one of the two boys was his sons Kalyl and Gabriel. Silva flashed some of his vintage self, with low hands and no-look strikes, the MMA legend has clearly not lost the love for martial arts.

Both of Silva’s Sons have taken up after their father, competing as kickboxers. Kalyl is actually coached by Silva, making his amateur debut in 2021, with ‘The Spider’ in his corner. He would go on to score an impressive 12 second knockout.

Anderson Silva’s Future In Combat Sport

Silva is often heralded as the greatest ever middleweight reigning as UFC champion for 2,457 days defeating the likes of Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen and Demian Maia. although Silva’s time as champion was dominant, once he lost the title, the Brazilians career took a spiral, going 1-7 and one no-contest due to Silva testing positive due to steroids. Even in the one bout, Silva did win came with some controversy, with most media and fans feeling that Derek Brunson did enough to win.

Although the latter stages of Silva’s UFC tenure did not go to plan, the MMA legend has found success outside of the promotion, competing in boxing. Silva’s first bout came eight months after his last in the UFC against former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Silva, who was a big betting underdog, would shock Chavez in his hometown, taking a win by decision.

Silva would follow this performance three months later, dispatching former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Tito Ortiz, on Triller Fight Club. Silva is now being linked to fights with both Logan and Jake Paul, being the favorite for the latter, and now has the opportunity to earn a sizeable paycheque before retirement.

What do you think? Who would you like to see Anderson Silva face next?

