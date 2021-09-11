Chris Evans, or better known as ‘Captain America’ took to Twitter to bash Donald Trump for his involvement with the fight on September 11th.

Former President Trump will be commentating on the Vitor Belfort vs Evander Holyfield card on Sep.11th alongside his son Donald Trump Jr. The fight also lands on the 11th which marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York. Almost 3,000 people died that day and the US uses the day to ‘Never Forget’.

Fans will have the option to hear Donald Trump and his son call Triller’s #HolyfieldBelfort boxing match on Saturday. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/7ar4cytqrD — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 8, 2021

Evans then took to Twitter to bash Trump for taking the gig on the anniversary, “On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida. Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this?”

On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida.



Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this? https://t.co/rCJ48AvKDB — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 9, 2021

Trump is calling the fight for Triller Fight Club and will serve as an alternate listening experience for the fans. Trump has been an avid fight fan and even shows up for many UFC fights. His most recent UFC sighting being when he was introduced at UFC 264 to a thunderous applause. The 45th President will be calling the fight at, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The fight card also features Anderson Silva‘s return to the boxing ring against another UFC legend Tito Ortiz. Silva recently defeated Julia Cesar Chavez Jr in a fight earlier this year. These types of fights and cards capture the imagination of the crowd and the fans. Getting Trump as a commentator for the fight only furthers that and gets more eyeballs on the fights. Some call it a great marketing scheme and some call it the clown show.

