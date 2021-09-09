Former United States president, Donald Trump is reportedly set to earn an “obscene” payday for his role as alternate commentator for this weekend’s Triller Fight Club event in Hollywood, Florida — alongside his son, Donald Trump Jr.



Trump, the 45. president of the United States, is set to serve as an alternate commentator for the pay-per-view event, which is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida — for the Triller Fight Club event, which is headlined by a main event bout between former world champion boxer, Evander Holyfield, and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort.



According to a report from TMZ this evening per sources, the 75-year-old New York native, Trump is set to receive an “obscene” fight purse from the Ryan Kavanaugh-led Triller Fight Club event, with the report dealing a paycheck in the region of “millions and millions“.



The report also detailed that the promotion is set to provide Trump and his son, Donald Jr. a G-5 private jet in order to attend the event and return to his West Palm Beach residence after the event.



The event is scheduled to feature a headlining bout between former world champion boxer, Holyfield and former UFC 205lbs champion, Belfort — with the former failing to receive a license to compete professionally from the California State Athletic Commission — resulting in the relocating of the event from Los Angeles, California to Hollywood, Florida.



In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva clashes with former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing match.



Silva managed a successful return to the squared circle earlier this summer against former middleweight boxing champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. — taking a decision win in Sinaloa, Mexico — while Ortiz makes his first foray into professional boxing. The pay-per-view event is available for purchase on the streaming platform, FITE TV.