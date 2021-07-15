Dana White has admitted a huge error was made and resulted in Donald Trump not being featured on the UFC 264 broadcast.

Ahead of the biggest MMA event of 2021, White had talked up the list of stars expected to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III live.

The UFC boss named checked several celebrities including Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kourtney Kardashian, and the former U.S president.

On fight night, many assumed Trump was a no-show because all of the other A-listers got their moment on the big screen, and he did not.

After the event, video footage emerged of Trump and his secret service detail sat directly behind White at UFC 264 to watch the last two fights of the card.

As per usual with a Trump public appearance, the fan reception was ranged from “USA” chants to audible boos for the 45th president of the United States.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White was asked why Trump was omitted from the UFC 264 broadcast.

The UFC boss explained that it was the result of a “massive f*ck up” by his production team.

“What happened was, we was getting ready to show him (Donald Trump) right between the co-main and main event. I think you remember we showed OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) then it was supposed to go to David Spade, 2 Chainz, and then the president, White said. “We had some kind of glitch in the truck and then the Conor fight ended up ending in the second round, so, we never got a chance. Let me tell you what, massive f*ck up by my production team but, you know, it’s live TV and these things happen.”

Do you agree with Dana White? Was it a “massive f*ck up” to not show Donald Trump on the UFC 264 broadcast?