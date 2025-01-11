Chris Curtis stopped with last second high kick in controversial loss to Roman Kopylov – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Making his return to action tonight following his recent main event debut, middleweight contender, Chris Curtis was left frustrated in his main card clash with Russian striker, Roman Kopylov — in which he was stopped with just a single second remaining in the third round at UFC Vegas 101.

Curtis, a perennial contender at the middleweight limit, made his return to action tonight against Kopylov following a rematch defeat to fellow contender, Brendan Allen last year, suffering a knee injury in the final round of their close, hard-fought back-and-forth at the Apex facility.

And returning tonight on the main card of UFC Vegas 101 in the first event of the annum for the promotion, Chris Curtis traded back-and-forth over the course of three rounds with Kopylov, with the latter warned twice following a pair of eye and groin strike blemishes.

And seemingly facing a judge’s decision, Curtis was unable to see the scorecards — which had both men tied on a round win apiece, with Kopylov landing a flush right high-kick with just seconds remaining in the clash, before referee, Mark Smith would call a halt to the action with just a single second remaining in the round, awarding the latter with a TKO victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Roman Kopylov’s late win over Chris Curtis