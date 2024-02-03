Chris Curtis slams Nassourdine Imavov after blatant illegal head kick at UFC Vegas 85: ‘What a time to be alive’

Middleweight standout Chris Curtis was left fuming after his teammate, Roman Dolidze, was on the wrong side of a series of illegal blows in his UFC Vegas 85 headliner with Nassourdine Imavov.

While the bout between Dolidze and Imavov was largely lackluster, things began to heat up in the fourth round when Imavov delivered a brutal head kick to Dolidze. The only problem was that Dolidze had his hand planted on the mat establishing him as a downed fighter.

Dolidze’s corner — which included Curtis — erupted in protest. Taking exception to their comments, Imavov nearly started a cageside brawl before referee Herb Deal pulled him back, threatening to disqualify him if the outburst continued.

Nassourdine Imavov illegal kicks Roman Dolidze pic.twitter.com/KOasRUezbB — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 4, 2024

NASSOURDONE IMAVOV AND CHRIS CURTIS CHIRPING EACH OTHER WHILE DOLIDZE IS RECOVERING 😭😭#UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/N1B2Ulmbuh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 4, 2024

Once the bickering stopped and Dolidze had some time to recover, the fight was restarted without issue. In the end, Nassourdine Imavov went on to win the bout via majority decision, but it’s safe to say the feud between Imavov and ‘The Action Man’ is far from over.

Shortly after the contest, Curtis took a dig at Imavov on X, noting all the infractions he claims to have witnessed during the heated main event.

4 eye pokes

2 head butts

and kicking a downed opponent



What a time to be alive… — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 4, 2024

Imavov Wants to Settle Things with Chris Curtis Behind Closed Doors

The rivalry between Chris Curtis and the ‘Russian Sniper’ goes back to their June 2023 clash at UFC 289. The bout was called off in the second round and declared a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads.

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference on Saturday, Imavov offered Curtis an opportunity to settle things with a “real sparring session” at Xtreme Couture. “I’m going to destroy him as I did in the cage,” Imavov added.