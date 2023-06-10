Chris Curtis was unable to see following an accidental clash of heads in his featured prelim bout with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 on Saturday night.

‘Action Man’ returned to the Great White North intent on getting back into the win column after coming up short against Kelvin Gastelum in his last outing. In the early going, things were not going well for Curtis who struggled to close the distance against the much taller and lengthier Imavov. The first round saw Imavov put his wrestling skills to work, muscling Curtis down to the canvas and narrowly locking in a rear-naked choke as the first round came to a close.

Round two saw both fighters on their feet and exchanging strikes, but as Imavov moved in to clinch Curtis against the fence, their heads clashed with Curtis getting the worst of it. The referee immediately paused the action as Curtis began bleeding over his right eye. After a few minutes, Curtis could be heard repeatedly explaining that he could not see. As a result, Jason Herzog called a stop to the action and dubbed the bout a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads.

Official Result: Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov is ruled a no-contest following an accidental headbutt at 3:04 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289 Below:

