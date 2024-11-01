Chris Curtis Drops Controversial Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell in Fighter Feud

Action Man’ Chris Curtis recently brought up Donald Trump’s connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a conversation with UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Recent developments have brought this connection, between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, back into the spotlight, particularly with the release of audio recordings by journalist Michael Wolff. The recently released audio recordings allegedly capture Epstein discussing the inner workings of Trump’s White House. Wolff also makes some explosive claims about photographs he says Epstein showed him, allegedly depicting Trump with young women at Epstein’s Palm Beach home.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein seemed to be friends who eventually had a falling out. Their past association continues to be a point of interest and controversy, especially in light of Epstein’s conviction as a sex offender and the serious crimes he was accused of at the time of his death.

Chris Curtis and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler felt sensitive and victimized by Joe Biden calling Trump supporters garbage. He ensured the internet knew his feelings were hurt. On X he Tweeted, “Joe called you garbage. Kamala called you a nazi. Walz called you weird. Hillary called you deplorable. They wonder why so many are voting for a “felon.”” While drinking from a mug with Donald Trump’s face on it that read “Not Guilty.” Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York jury on all 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in a hush-money scheme aimed at influencing the 2016 election.

UFC athlete ‘Action Man’ Chris Curtis countered with: “Are we not gonna talk about the Epstein tapes…”

Kamala Harris’s policies focus on improving life for working families and the middle class. She aims to lower food and housing costs, expand child tax credits, and provide support for first-time homebuyers. On immigration, she’s adopted a firmer stance while emphasizing her background as a prosecutor. Donald Trump’s policies center on extending his previous tax cuts, which primarily benefited wealthier Americans, and implementing broad tariffs on imports.