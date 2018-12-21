Michael Chiesa Is Coming After All Of Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 Earnings

Michael Chiesa is coming after Conor McGregor aggressivel after the bus incident at UFC 223 that left him injured.

Back in April, McGregor attacked a fighter bus by throwing a dolly through one of its windows. The shattering glass injured several fighters, including Chiesa. As a result, he was forced off the pay-per-view (PPV) card and missed his scheduled fight with Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Now, Chiesa is suing the Irishman for damages.

TMZ is reporting that Chiesa is coming after all of Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 earnings as a result. McGregor’s bus attack was intended for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was also on the bus. The pair wound up fighting months later, and footage of the attack was used in the promotion for the fight.

Since the incident occurred in New York, Chiesa would be protected by the Son of Sam law. The law states that those who profit off criminal activity are required to turn over the gains to the victim. McGregor once claimed that he expected to earn nearly $50 million from UFC 229.

Chiesa’s legal team claims that the bus incident drove up interest in UFC 229 and increased McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey sales. He wants all profits turned over to him. Chiesa’s team said the following:

“By his own admission, [McGregor] engaged in the aforementioned conduct and acts with the premeditated intent and purpose of inflicting severe personal injuries and/or murdering Nurmagomedov, and sought to promote his brand and profit from his criminal activity.”

McGregor’s team offered the following response:

“This complaint is a routine but sad attempt to grab publicity in a case that should have been resolved months ago. We are pleased that Chiesa’s quick recovery allows him to continue fighting.”