Chepe Mariscal dominates Damon Jackson in frenetic Co-Main event clash – UFC Vegas 95 Highlights

Chepe Mariscal scored his seventh-straight win on Saturday night inside The APEX.

Things got off to a fast start with both fighters meeting in the middle of the Octagon and immediately jockeying for position. Jackson landed some solid knees in the clinch and controlled much of the action up against the fence, but Mariscal landed some solid blows while dirty boxing. Before long, both fighters were shedding blood. Mariscal moreso due to a clash of heads in the opening round.

Things picked up right where they left off in the first, but a low blow to Mariscal brought a brief pause in the action. Mariscal managed to trip up Jackson halfway through the round and landed some big ground-and-pound strikes as Jackson desperately tried to scramble. Jackson made it through the round, but absorbed well over 70 strikes on the ground from Mariscal in the process.

Despite the beating he took in the second stanza, Jackson looked fresh, but it didn’t take long for Mariscal to complete a double leg, putting Jackson on the man less than 90 seconds into the scrap. However, Jackson quickly reversed things and briefly took Mariscal’s back. The position didn’t last long as Mariscal scrambled and got back to his feet.

It wasn’t long before Marsical was able to work Jackson back down to the mat and continue lighting up his opponent with ground strikes. Jackson never stopped moving to keep Mariscal from unloading on him, but as a result, Jackson was never able to get his offense going, leaving it pretty clear who would walk away the winner on the scorecards.

Official Result: Chepe Mariscal def. Damon Jackson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Check Out Highlights From Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 95:

