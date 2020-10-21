UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has accepted a nine-month suspension from USADA after testing positive for anastrozole.

The drug is primarily used to treat breast cancer but is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List due to the fact it is also used by some to reduce the side effects of anabolic steroids.

USADA STATEMENT ON CHASE SHERMAN

“Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, an athlete who voluntarily and promptly discloses the use of a prohibited substance prior to testing will not be deemed to have committed a violation if they test positive from the prior use. While Sherman provided sufficient evidence that his use of anastrozole occurred prior to entering the program, he did not declare anastrozole on his onboarding declaration form and therefore he faces a violation for the presence of the substance in his sample.”

“Sherman received an additional reduction to the period of ineligibility for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information.”

“Sherman’s nine-month period of ineligibility began on May 13, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.”

“Sherman’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Florida State Boxing Commission, which is resolving the case in accordance with its rules.”

‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ made an impressive UFC return earlier this year dominating and stopping Ike Villanueva inside two rounds at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira. It is now likely that Sherman’s latest win will become a no contest.

Do you think Chase Sherman will retain his spot on the UFC roster after accepting this ban from USADA?