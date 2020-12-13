On the verge of a momentum snapping second straight loss, featherweight prospect, Chase ‘The Dream’ Hooper rallied expertly in the third-round, to nab a heel-hook submission of striker, Peter Barrett.

Suffering a slew of early and often leg kick attacks, Hooper was against the kosh from the get go, failing to land anything majorly impactful with a single round remaining in the night’s first bout. Shooting twice for an imanari roll on occasion in the second, Hooper briefly threatened.

Compremised due to a barrage of calf kicks, Hooper once more utilised an imanari roll to close range, this time setting up an inverted heel-hook with three-minutes elapsed on the final-round clock, eventually forcing the tap from Mark DellaGrote product, Barrett.

Below, catch the highlights of Hooper’s massive return to the win-column with his wily finish over Barrett.

Ladies and gentlemen, HE GOT HIM 👏@Chase_Hooper with a stunning comeback to open the night. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/OxRnjpiPyA — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Chase Hooper doin Chase Hooper things pic.twitter.com/CushBYkKUx — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 13, 2020