Charles Oliveira predicts first round win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘I have firepower in my hands’

Ahead of his massive vacant lightweight title fight against his fellow surging division force, Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October, former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira remains confident of landing a first round finish over the Makhachkala native on ‘Fight Island’.

Oliveira, who currently rides a division-best 11-fight winning streak, has secured finishes in each of his three title fights under the UFC banner, most recently defeating former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje with a first round rear-naked choke at UFC 274 back in May.

Forcing a vacant title fight in two months’ time, Oliveira missed the lightweight title limit by half a pound for his Arizona matchup with Gaethje – setting up a vacant title fight against American Kickboxing Academy phenom, Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira touts his “firepower” as he predicts a first round finish at UFC 280

Opening on many markets as what may come as a surprising betting underdog, Charles Oliveira has predicted a first round finish over Makhachev – who is in the midst of a 10 fight winning spree of his own. And has not been finished since a 2015 knockout defeat to Oliveira’s compatriot, Adriano Martins.

“You can be sure it won’t go past the first round,” Charles Oliveira said of his UFC 280 tangle with Makhachev during an interview with Brazilian outlet, Ag Fight. “I’ll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. And my Jiu-Jitsu, you know very well.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Prior to his victory over Gaethje earlier this year, Oliveira landed the vacant title with a second round knockout over Michael Chandler back in May of last year, before securing his sole successful title defense with a third round standing rear-naked choke win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December.

Makhachev, a staple of AKA under the tutelage of both Javier Mendez, and former undisputed lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov – earned his vacant title outing off the back of a 10-fight rise, culminating in a February ground strikes win over Bobby Green.