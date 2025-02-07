UFC star Charles Oliveira reveals hardest hitting foe he’s faced: ‘When I hit him, he folded’

ByRoss Markey
UFC star Charles Oliveira reveals hardest hitting foe he's faced: 'When I hit him, he folded'

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira appears to still retain some ill-will toward ex-foe, Justin Gaethje — labelling the veteran the hardest hitting opponent he’s ever faced in the Octagon — but reminding fans at a UFC 312 Q&A that he still finished the former when they met.

Oliviera, a former undisputed lightweight champion and the current number two ranked divisional contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, taking on two-fight rival, Michael Chandler over the course of five rounds.

Charles Oliveira is 'Dying to fight' and ready to hunt at 155lbs

And turning in his second career win over the Missouri veteran, Oliveira landed a unanimous decision win over the former Bellator MMA three-time lightweight kingpin — returning to the winner’s enclosure to boot.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler eyes 'Fun' fight with Paddy Pimblett in UFC return: 'He's one of the good guys'

Charles Oliveira puts boot in on former-foe, Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira hints as International Fight Week return as he plots BMF title fight next

Appearing on stage in Australia this week ahead of UFC 312 this weekend in Sydney, Oliveira was asked who is the hardest hitting force he ever faced in the Octagon — revealing former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje shook him in the most — before echoing calls for a BMF title fight return during International Fight Week.

“It’s very hard to answer, but [I’ve fought] Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler,” Charles Oliveira told fans during a UFC 312 Q&A session. “When I fought Justin Gaethje, they said, ‘He’s the guy who hits the hardest’.

“When I hit him, he folded. So, I’ll tell you what — the guy who hits the hardest is me,” Charles Oliveira explained. I’m the problem of this division; I’m going for the BMF belt as well. I’m the one to do it.”

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor calls Irish boxer Jono Carroll a 'Carpet licker' after converting to Islam

Involved in a pre-fight fiasco ahead of his title fight with Gaethje back in 2021, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight crown following a weigh-in miscue, and recently claims he felt “disrespected” by the promotion during the infamous issue ahead of his return in Arizona.

“What the UFC did was straight-up disrespectful;” Charles Oliveira explained. I always check my weight on Thursday, the night before. So, I already had the confidence… But I was already hearing rumors around… That the scale was calibrated. I was confident when I came back to the hotel, and I was 0.8lbs over… It felt like an awkward situation, and I felt disrespected because they took the weigh-in the night before when they were messing with the scale.”

READ MORE:  Michael Venom Page coy on light heavyweight move after UFC Saudi Arabia: 'Alex Pereira is dangerous'
Justin Gaethje wants title rematch with Charles Oliveira instead of Islam Makhachev redemption UFC 291
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“They should let me know; I felt disrespected by them not doing it,” Charles Oliveira said. “So, when they said that I had to lose that [weight], I came back to the hotel room and started doing what I needed to do to get some sweat off.”

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis Wants to Take the Title Off Alex Pereira: "Ultimately Be Seen as the Greatest"

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts