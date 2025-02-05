Khamzat Chimaev is Next to Fight for a UFC Title, According to Champion Dricus Du Plessis

ByCraig Pekios
Khamzat Chimaev is next.

Returning to the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia this Saturday, the UFC will deliver another loaded pay-per-view event headlined by a middleweight championship rematch pitting reigning titleholder Dricus Du Plessis against top-ranked contender Sean Strickland.

It will be the second-ever meeting between the two, the first coming at UFC 297 last year. On that night, ‘DDP’ secured a razor-close split decision win over Strickland to claim the 185-pound crown. If Du Plessis manages to make it two in a row against the outspoken ex-champ, he fully expects to be tasked with taking out undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev later this year.

“If everybody in the division had to fight, and somebody had to come out on top, it would be me,” Du Plessis said in an interview with talkSPORT. “And the guy who would have to fight everybody else to face me for the top position? That would be Khamzat. Yeah, that’s why I think he’s the next contender.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s quick-fire submission victory over Robert Whittaker made his status as the next man in line undeniable

It feels like Khazmat Chimaev has been in the UFC title picture for years. Unfortunately, his frequent health issues and lack of activity have prevented him from striking while the iron was hot. However, his impressive first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker was a moment that nobody could look past.

It was by far Chimaev’s biggest UFC victory and marked his second straight win over a former UFC champion after coming out on top against Kamaru Usman a year earlier.

Overall, ‘Borz’ is 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career, and 8-0 under the UFC banner. He also boasts 12 total finishes, including seven submission and five knockouts, giving him an impressive 86% finish rate.

