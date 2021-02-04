Charles Oliveira is ready to fight someone else for the lightweight title.

Oliveira is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson in December which put him on an eight-fight winning streak.

And with Dustin Poirier knocking Conor McGregor out at UFC 257 last month, many in the combat sports world — including the former — feel a title fight should take place between the pair.

However, after McGregor recently broke down his defeat to Poirier and spoke of his excitement for a trilogy, “The Diamond” was reciprocative of the idea.

“You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔”

That led to Oliveira responding on Thursday.

“Hum… So don’t you wanna face me for the 155’s gold? Who’s next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist? #UFC”

Who's next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?#UFC https://t.co/9OOXx1nT2s — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 4, 2021

It would certainly be a huge blow if Oliveira doesn’t fight for the title next as a matchup with Poirier for the vacant strap makes too much sense.

However, as we’ve seen with Tony Ferguson, the rightful contenders don’t always get what they deserve.

What do you think of Poirier’s interest in a McGregor trilogy over Oliveira?